College Park announced recently that Connie Rogers has been appointed as chief of police, a historic event for the city and the police force as Rogers is the first Black woman to hold this position.
Chief Rogers brings over 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role.
“As a police professional, I am committed to community policing to connect with the community in a meaningful way to prevent crime and disorder and improve the quality of life for the citizens and visitors of College Park,” Rogers said in a statement. “I'm dedicated to serving our community with the most current and professional standards in law enforcement. I strive to meet the needs and concerns of our citizens and society. I have strongly emphasized leadership, management, and problem-solving partnerships with our citizens through community policing. I am passionate about police work and believe it's a service profession.”
Chief Rogers comes to the City of College Park Police Department after serving as the Deputy Chief of Police with the City of South Fulton Police Department for the last four years, focusing efforts the first year on Background and Recruitment, where she put specific guidelines in place. As a result, the Department hired 46 new Police Officers in the first year.
With a combination of military and peace officer experience, Chief Rogers has over 23 years of law enforcement experience. She started her law enforcement career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the jail, court, and warrant division serving last as a domestic violence investigator.
Deciding on a different career path, Rogers joined the City of College Park Police Department in 2011.
Rogers was promoted through the College Park Police Department from patrol officer, investigator, detective, sergeant, and lieutenant, serving in many challenging yet rewarding positions from criminal investigations division commander, patrol watch commander, and officer of professional standards, which included: background and recruiting, training, internal affairs, federal grants management, and uniform patrol division.
“When looking at all of the candidates and weighing the needs of who would be the best to fill this position, Connie was a clear-cut answer, as she is a standout team member of the College Park Police force,” Jackson Myers, interim city manager of College Park, said in a statement. “Every day, Chief Rogers shows her true dedication to the safety and well-being of the city, and we are proud to announce this appointment.”
Rogers earned a Bachelor's in Social Work from Alabama State University and holds two master's degrees in Criminal Justice, one from the University of Alabama and the other from American Military University. In addition, she graduated from North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy.
Chief Rogers has completed Georgia P.O.S.T. advanced law enforcement training in supervision and management and is also a Georgia Post Certified Instructor. Additionally, Chief Rogers has completed FBI-Leeda Educational Leadership Courses in Executive, Command, and Supervision, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police -Chief Executive Training, International Association of Chief of Police – Women's Leadership Institute, and FBI-Leeda Media and Public Relations training.
Chief Rogers is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, and Georgia Association of Women in Public Safety.
Chief Rogers is a proud parent of one son, Gideon, a military veteran and a member of Zeta Phi.
