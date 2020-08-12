Georgia-based civil and voting rights organizations held a press conference on Zoom Aug. 12 where speakers called for a state of emergency and asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigate the 56 officer-involved shootings that have taken place in the state so far this year.
In the latest police-involved killing, investigators say a Georgia State Patrol trooper shot and killed Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis, 60, after a “chase” for a minor traffic-related offense around 9:20 p.m. Friday. Aug. 7.
Speakers called for criminal justice reform and pointed out several legislative changes they would like to see made.
Rev. James “Major” Woodall, President of the Georgia chapter of NAACP, said he would like to see stand-your-ground and citizen’s arrest laws repealed, as well as more accountability for prosecutors who don’t prosecute killers of Black people in their districts.
“We’re calling for there to be legislative action taken so that there is accountability for prosecutors who failed to do their jobs,” he said. “We have called on the Department of Justice to investigate every single instance of police brutality and racial terror and violence in the state of Georgia.”
Attorney Francys Johnson continued, saying the crux of the state of emergency is the lack of confidence the community has in the justice system – from police officers to prosecutors and even juries.
“When large segments of our community simply don’t believe that justice can be found in the system, the system fails,” he said.
It was also announced that the Just Georgia coalition, which hosted the press conference, has developed a hotline people can call when they have experienced racial violence or have complaints of police brutality and need legal support. The number is 1-844-JUST-GA0 (1-844-587-8420).
Civil rights organizations in Georgia call for legislation reform, announce Just Georgia hotline
Other speakers included the wife and siblings of Julian Lewis.
