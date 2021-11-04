The South Fulton Tennis Center is a complex dedicated to tennis that accommodates year-round usage for tennis leagues, instructional programs, youth services, adult services, clubs, organizations, and open play.
If you are seeking to net more professional, collegiate and area-wide tournaments and provide residents with a world-class facility, The City of South Fulton's city officials plan to unveil a freshly renovated South Fulton Tennis Center during a grand reopening ceremony Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The center features 20 new hard and four updated clay courts, complete with new playing surfaces, striping, poles, nets and other equipment.
Funded by the City of South Fulton’s Urban Redevelopment Agency, the renovation carries a price tag of $557,000.
“We want to make the tennis center a destination facility for the metro Atlanta area and beyond,” said Travis Landrum, the city’s parks, recreation and cultural affairs director.
City officials hope the renovations will greatly boost the city’s drive to achieve certification from the United States Tennis Association (USTA).
“The facility is one of the premier tennis centers in the metro area,” Landrum said. “This investment will elevate it to world-class status.” Signature Tennis Courts, Inc. of Woodstock managed the project. The company has completed similar jobs for many top local communities and organizations, including Georgia Tech, Piedmont Driving Club, Reynolds Plantation, Druid Hills Golf Club and Horseshoe Bend Country Club, which has been voted the USTA Facility of the Year."
In addition to hosting professional, semi-professional, collegiate and recreational tournaments that draw participants in the hundreds, the tennis center also offers instructional programs for area youth as well as a full-service pro shop.
The event is free and open to the public. The Tennis Center is located at 5645 Mason Road.
