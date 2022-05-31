Negotiations between the City of South Fulton and the International Association of Firefighters have resulted in a new one-year agreement voted on unanimously by the city council.
The agreement, the first in metro Atlanta and the second in Georgia’s history, contains significant across-the-board wage increases that reflect the city’s commitment to providing high-paying, quality jobs.
The one-year contract also sets out specific benefits and outlines the city’s expectations of firefighters.
“We are proud to recognize our firefighters. We kept a promise I pushed for at the beginning of the pandemic not to lay off or furlough our workers,” Mayor Khalid Kamau said in a statement. “This week, we made history, becoming Georgia’s second city to reach a collective bargaining agreement with our EMTs and firefighters. We are honored to take care of those who care for us in our times of greatest need.”
“This agreement represents the collective hard work of the city’s negotiating team and firefighters,” City Manager Tammi Saddler Jones said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone involved for the work they put in to reach this milestone. We have reached a place that will allow our fire department to continue to provide the best fire service to residents.”
The city’s negotiating team included key representatives from the fire department, legal team, human resources department and the city manager’s office.
“Improving fire and police services was the primary reason for creating the City of South Fulton. This historic achievement is another milestone in fulfilling the promises we made to our residents,” said District 4 Councilman Jaceey Sebastian, a sponsor of legislation that ratified the agreement. “We are proud of the men and women of our Fire Rescue Department, and we thank the union; its President Captain Andrea Hall and her team; and our City Manager Tammi Saddler-Jones and her team for working together to make this contract a reality.”
“The collective bargaining agreement between the city and the firefighters’ union marks yet another historic milestone and is a moment that all residents of our great city can be proud of,” said cosponsor District 6 Councilwoman Natasha Williams. “I would like to thank Captain Andrea Hall for her dedication and commitment to seeing this agreement through to completion, City Manager Tammi Saddler Jones and her team for their hard work in putting the agreement together, and all our firefighters for the hard work they do every day that made this agreement possible.”
“As I drafted the legislation in 2018 that created the firefighters’ union, it was important to me that we support our firefighters by providing fair wages and benefits and favorable working conditions,” said District 3 Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis. “I’m proud the city has focused on these as it has successfully adopted its first collective bargaining agreement with the union. It shows why unions are important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.