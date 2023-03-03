In an effort to reduce crime within the city, the City of South Fulton will be developing a real-time crime center using drones and an integrated network of city- and privately-owned cameras.
The crime center, which will be established through a $350,000 contract with Peachtree Corners-based company Fūsus, will help police track criminals and identify crime trends.
“We'll have personnel sitting there monitoring the crimes, we'll be looking at the E911 calls, we'll even be able to see where all of our patrol cars are in real time,” Police Chief Keith Meadows said at the Feb. 28 city council meeting where the plan was unanimously approved. “And as they move around the city, we’ll be able to move and match resources as crime patterns and trends change.”
The city already operates and has access to cameras, license plate readers, drones and other technology separately, but consolidating these assets will be a “game changer,” according to Meadows.
“When you're able to have immediate access to all of your assets out in the field and you're able to manipulate the cameras from one central location, it gives you the opportunity to really hone in on those areas where you've had problems historically,” he said.
Areas that will be prioritized, Meadows said, will be corridors along South Fulton Parkway, Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Old National Highway and Cascade Road.
Explaining that the new crime center will reduce crime as well as help solve crimes, Meadows said just in the past year or so, the police department was able to solve two murders with the use of license plate readers.
He also explained how analyzing and tracking crime patterns would allow police to narrow down likely suspects in crimes by looking at past data and creating a database. The system could also help the city with identifying code enforcement violations such as littering.
The department plans to share information about crimes and trends with residents via its smartphone app, so they can avoid dangerous areas or incidents in progress.
Expressing her support for the plan, Councilwoman Helen Willis said, “I'm not afraid for residents…or people who don't live here to know that we have cameras throughout our city, because what it will do is deter the crime if they know that they're being watched 24/7. So I welcome this platform.”
Meadows said now that the proposal has been approved by city council, work can begin on the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.