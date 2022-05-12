The City of South Fulton officials are working with the Atlanta Regional Commission to develop a Livable Centers Initiative with a goal of improving transportation projects around the Old National Highway corridor.
Through the Livable Centers initiative, the commission has invested $312 million on more than 120 communities throughout the Atlanta region.
Four project consulting teams are working on this program.
The goal of the Old National Highway LCI is “to encourage diversity in housing, employment, commercial, shopping and recreation land use that is accessible to people of all income levels and ages,” according to a news release.
The LCI will also focus on providing access to a range of travel modes and increase roadway connectivity. The LCI design examples include some site designs that have been seen in Fairburn and Clayton County.
The site-specific recommendations include two to three sites along the corridor. Transportation strategies will enhance mobility and facilitate proper speeds and turning movements.
There is also an emphasis on ensuring safe pedestrian crossings with a connection to city parks. Benefits of improving the corridor include improving walkways for pedestrians, encouraging housing diversity and sustained community support.
There will also be community surveys and focus groups as well as community meetings throughout the planning process. The timeline for city adoption is between December and January.
Site designs and illustrations will take place from May through July with an implementation plan timeline for September to October.
