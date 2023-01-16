The City of South Fulton, in partnership with and through funding provided by Fulton County’s Community Development Block Grant Program, has launched an emergency rent and mortgage assistance program that to help those impacted by COVID-19.
The program, which will be managed by the City of South Fulton, started Jan. 10 and will continue until all funds are depleted. A second program will be launched later this year for rent and mortgage assistance funding provided by the U.S. Treasury Department.
“While the worst of COVID-19 seems to be behind us, residents still are feeling the financial pressure caused by the pandemic,” said City Manager Tammi Saddler Jones. “As people face falling behind in mortgage and rent payments — some to the point of eviction — we are providing a lifeline that hopefully will keep them in their homes with the lights on.”
Anyone who has received another form of COVID-related assistance from South Fulton or another municipality is ineligible for this program. This will be verified during the application review.
To qualify, applicants must be City of South Fulton residents living in a rental property, single or multi family home or a mobile home. They must have a current lease, mortgage, or rent agreement that shows them inhabiting the property, along with evidence of missed payments.
Applicants must demonstrate how they have been negatively impacted by the pandemic — job loss, furlough, reduced hours, loss of work because of contracting COVID, medical costs or resignation to care for a child enrolled in remote learning. They cannot exceed 80 percent of the Atlanta/Sandy Springs statistical area family median monthly income limits.
