Civil rights pioneer and faith leader Pastor Matthew Southall Brown Sr., known for his 35-year tenure as the pastor of the historic St. John Baptist Church in Savannah has died.
He was 99 years old.
Brown’s life would be shaped by both war and peace, undergirded by an abiding faith and courageous optimism toward the future.
President Truman’s Executive Order 9981, which desegregated the armed forces, would be issued two weeks after Brown’s twenty-sixth birthday, making him a part of the first wave of Black soldiers who would go on to liberate the country of Belgium and many more under the grip of fascism.
He served in World War II with distinction, earning the WWII Victory Medal, American Theater Ribbon, EAMET Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Like thousands of his fellow African American soldiers, Brown would return from the battlefield, back into the suffocating conditions of racial apartheid. In the vein of Medgar Evers and Whitney Young, Revs.
Hosea Williams and Ralph David Abernathy, Mr. Brown transposed his military experience in WWII, into America’s second Civil War, the modern civil rights movement.
He would closely follow the teachings of non-violent, direct action employed by Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. when in 1969 he was installed as the pastor of St. John Baptist Church.
Fitting for his military background, the church would come to be known as the mighty fortress.
In the battle for the soul of humanity, this post would be his most consequential.
Day-in-day-out, he fought on the battlefield for the vulnerable, hopeless and voiceless among us.
He was a spiritual pillar upon which clergymen and clergywomen could frame their respective work.
Pastor Brown’s reach would extend beyond the physical walls of the church. Perhaps even more poignantly, however, was his influence on niece, Helen Z. Willis.
Under his tutelage, Councilwoman Willis has gone on to carve out an historic path of her own as a founding member of the City of South Fulton, and distinguished Mayor Pro Tem serving thousands in district three.
“Pastor Brown was a giant, but perhaps even more declarative of his life is that he became a giant-maker who understood the assignment for his life, executed it at the highest level and discipled others into a vocation of service,” remarked Mayor Pro Tem Willis.
