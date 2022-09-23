The city of South Fulton’s city council voted to terminate an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the South Fulton Development Authority following allegations of fraud in a recent court filing in Maryland.
The city council also voted to authorize the city attorney to hire outside legal counsel to investigate the matter, to hire a forensic auditor and to request the resignation of the chair of the development authority.
“We’ve learned through legal documents submitted to the city attorney that members of BBI Development, LLC, are accused of committing fraud in the issuance of a $100,000 fraudulent check to the Passamaquoddy Tribe, Indian Township Enterprises,” Councilman Jaceey Sebastian said. “This startling and disturbing information is what led the City Council to take the action to rescind the intergovernmental agreement with the South Fulton Development Authority and to fully investigate this matter.”
A news release said,” The city of South Fulton in November 2018 created the South Fulton Development Authority and authorized the city to convey two Old National Park parcels, approximately 31.5 and 32.54 acres respectively, to the SFDA for the development of commerce and employment opportunities within the City at and around the Old National property.
In April 2020, the city entered into an IGA with the development authority that conveyed the two Old National parcels but included stipulations that the SFDA had two years to sell the parcels and to transfer $519,935 to the city from the sale proceeds. In the event the development authority did not sell the two Old National parcels within two years, the property would be conveyed back to the city. The city received the proceeds from the sale of the Old National parcels in December 2021.
However, and in what can aptly be described as clandestine activity that was unknown to the City, the purchaser of the property, BBI Development, LLC, had entered into an operating agreement with LaRay J. Benton and LJB Enterprises, LLC, on behalf of the Passamaquoddy Tribe – Indian Township, Maryland. This unknown joint venture/partnership was revealed when the city attorney received the legal pleading that had been filed in the Circuit Court of Maryland, that had been sent by Mr. LaRay J. Benton.
This legal document asserts that BBI Development, LLC breached its contractual and fiduciary duties. The alarming aspect of the legal document is that it alleges that BBI Development, LLC, and other defendants committed fraud, including the issuance of a fraudulent bad check in the amount of $100,000 from Regal Legal Services, LLC to The Passamaquoddy Tribe, Indian Township Enterprises."
