"Life’s persistent and most urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?"
The answer to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s question can be found in the City of East Point at the upcoming MLK Day of Service in honor of Dr. King’s legacy.
Each year, on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is observed nationally as a "day on, not a day off".
It is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge gaps, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision of a "Beloved Community” while honoring his life and teachings.
Dr. King believed that volunteering could unite Americans of all ages and backgrounds and build stronger communities.
“It is important that we continue to do all we can to create a beloved community where justice, equal opportunity, equity and love for
humanity abound. Service is truly the rent we pay for our room here on earth,” said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham.
People of all ages have signed up to volunteer for East Point’s 4th Annual MLK Day of Service, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center located at 1431 Norman Berry Drive in East Point.
This is a Drive-Thru event.
East Point City Councilwoman Sharon Shropshire has led this initiative since its inception with a commitment to give back to the community.
"We are so excited to continue this tradition by honoring Dr. King’s legacy and keeping his dream alive and we look forward to serving the people of East Point,” Shropshire added.
MLK volunteers will serve hot meals and provide complimentary meal bags to individuals and families in need while supplies last.
Attendees will also receive an assortment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to include masks, hand sanitizer and take home COVID test kits.
A Downtown Clean-Up will also take place from 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. with Georgia Stand-Up and United Way of Greater Atlanta Labor Engagement.
Volunteers can sign-up for the Downtown Clean-Up by calling 404-270-7091.
Sponsors for this year’s MLK Day of Service include JenCare Senior Medical Center, Georgia Stand-Up and United Way of Greater Atlanta Labor Engagement.
In conjunction with the MLK Day of Service, the City of East Point is also offering Record Restriction starting Jan. 17 – April 1.
Residents can apply to request restriction of an arrest record for non-violent crimes committed in East Point.
The $25 application fee to request restriction will be waived for the first eight applications.
Record Restriction applications will be reviewed by Solicitor Antavius Weems.
To request an application for record restriction, visit www.eastpointcity.org
