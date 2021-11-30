Christmas Tree Lighting

The city of East Point's annual tree lighting event back in 2017.

The City of East Point will be hosting their annual Holiday Tree Lighting event on Friday, Dec. 3 at East Point City Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

There will be performances by violinist Richmond Punch, the Tri-Cities High School Marching Band and Gems of Georgia Dance Studio.

There will also be live music, a DJ, Hot Cocoa, and so much more!

Admission is free.

