District 6 Fulton County Commissioner Joe Carn and city of South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards will participate in a food giveaway for residents impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak later this week.
The event will take place April 9 at 10 a.m. at Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 7340 Old National Hwy. in South Fulton. Residents in need are encouraged to drive through this location to pick up groceries. Those wishing to volunteer at the event can call 470-809-7721.
For more information, call 404-931-5744.
