The city of East Point is reclaiming what it says is one of East Point’s most notorious apartment complexes to provide free housing for its public safety officials.
The city established a joint partnership with managers at Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road to implement true community policing by reserving eight units at no cost for members of the East Point Police and Fire Departments. The first responders are being provided one-bedroom apartments for up to three-year terms, along with subsidized utilities.
“We are grateful to have a joint partnership between the City of East Point and Brookfield Apartments to actively create a safer community,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said. “Public safety will continue to be our top priority in East Point and this project is indicative of our commitment.”
This initiative was championed by East Point city council member Sharon Shropshire and city manager Frederick Gardiner to change the culture and landscape of the area that was once deemed one of the worst complexes in East Point. Crime and other illegal activities were once so prevalent at Brookfield Apartments that a court order was put in place to have police presence in the area 24/7.
Since then, apartment officials have partnered with the city to completely rehab and renovate one of their buildings to provide updated accommodations for public safety to easily integrate into the community.
“Our Public Safety officials work very hard to protect and serve our residents and this is one way that we can show them our appreciation for their service and dedication to our City,” Shropshire said.
“It is never too late to renew and uplift a community,” Gardiner said. “Infusing community policing with private entities is a great way to jump start many more neighborhood initiatives.”
East Point Solicitor Antavius Weems says this is one of many joint efforts to provide free housing for public safety officials in East Point.
"The City of East Point is excited about this new Era in community and law enforcement partnerships,” Weems said. “What was once a blighted community has now returned to its rightful glory, thanks to this partnership. The Solicitor's Office is serious about protecting the people of East Point. This is the first step of many."
