The owner of a South Fulton landfill that has been a center of controversy for years faces a contempt charge unless he works with state officials to present a cleanup plan for the site in the next three weeks.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Belinda Edwards issued the ruling during a hearing Aug. 18. Following a request from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Edwards directed the plan contain monthly milestones with penalties if those points are not met.
The judge further ruled that landowner Tandy Ross Bullock and Georgia Department of Natural Resources representatives meet in court quarterly to track the proposed cleanup, which she said would be completed by the end of 2024.
Both sides are due in court on or before Sept. 9 to present the plan.
“This is a major milestone for those living near the landfill site,” District 4 City Councilman Jaceey Sebastian said in a statement. “For years we have had to live with the smells and hazardous fumes emanating from this site. This long-awaited ruling shows that an end to the struggles is near.”
The unpermitted landfill operated for years on Bishop Road in southeastern South Fulton before catching fire in September 2018.
“Fueled by construction debris, including wood, trees and stumps, the site burned for eight months,” a City of South Fulton news release said. “Residents have reported flare-ups in more recent years. The excessive smoke became a nuisance for many residents in the area as well as a health concern, particularly for those with existing respiratory problems. At one point, Bullock faced a fine of more than $1 million if he did not clean the site.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.