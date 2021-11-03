Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 3, 2021 @ 2:01 am
The mayoral race unofficial results are in for the City of South Fulton.
Leading the race is candidate, Bill Edwards with 5,731 (44 percent) votes.
Candidate Khalid Kamau has 3,734 (29 percent) votes.
Candidate Jewel Johnson has 2,117 (16 percent) votes.
Candidate Sonia Francis-Rolle has 1,313 (10 percent) votes.
Results are unofficial but more updates coming soon.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
