Georgia Voter

The mayoral race unofficial results are in for the City of South Fulton. 

Leading the race is candidate, Bill Edwards with 5,731 (44 percent) votes.

Candidate Khalid Kamau has 3,734 (29 percent) votes. 

Candidate Jewel Johnson has 2,117 (16 percent) votes.

Candidate Sonia Francis-Rolle has 1,313 (10 percent) votes. 

Results are unofficial but more updates coming soon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.