As the heart of Atlanta and the heart of the holidays, Atlantic Station welcomes back time-old traditions and introduces new celebrations to kick off the holiday season this year.
Community favorites such Skate the Station, ATL Holiday Lights, Light the Station, and more return, while new experiences will be introduced, including a synchronized holiday light and fountain show set to sounds of the season by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Atlantic Green and augmented virtual reality experiences around the property.
“Our guests return to Atlantic Station each year for the holiday season to enjoy the traditions they have made with their families, so we wanted to honor those customs by diving into our classic events while also unveiling new and unique experiences,” said Kristie Ray, director of marketing at Atlantic Station.
“We’ve added more garland and twinkling lights across the property and brought back community favorites like Snow Shows and more to create a bigger and brighter experience. Our hope is that our guests enjoy the true magic and wonder of the holiday season here at Atlantic Station.”
A full line-up of the holiday festivities at Atlantic Station can be found below:
Black Friday
- Big things come in small packages and on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m., Atlantic Station guests are invited to the unveiling of the district’s second Tiny Door, created by Artist-In-Residence Karen Anderson Singer of Tiny Doors ATL.
- The Tiny Door will feature an augmented reality interactive experience and joins the first Tiny Door on property located in Atlantic Green. Following the grand reveal, attendees can shop at their favorite retailers with exclusive Black Friday deals and discounts.
- Additionally, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last, you and your loved ones can enjoy a complimentary sweet and savory pre-made s’mores snack at Atlantic Station’s S’mores Village.
- After enjoying the sweet treat, adults 21 and over can indulge in holiday boozy beverages, like a spiked hot chocolate, available for purchase at Atlantic Station’s Holiday Pop Up Bar from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information can be found here.
Skate the Station
- Lace up your skates and bundle up because the 10,000-square-foot skating rink, the largest outdoor rink in metro Atlanta, returns this year on Nov. 19.
- Skate the Station tickets are on sale now for $15 for general admission and $60 for a season pass, and all ticket purchases include skate rentals. Skaters can skate under the stars until Jan. 17. Tickets and more information can be found here.
Atlanta Holiday Lights
- Experience the best holiday light show in Atlanta from the comfort of your own car! ATL Holiday Lights returns to Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot on Nov. 11 and continues through Jan. 17.
- In partnership with Atlanta Beer and Wine Festival, guests can enjoy twinkling lights and colorful displays to the beat of holiday tunes during the drive-through light show experience. More information and tickets can be found here.
Light the Station
- On Nov. 20, the community is invited to watch the lighting of the 50-foot Christmas tree on Atlantic Station’s central greenspace, Atlantic Green. The event includes a musical performance, fireworks, all-new custom animated jumbotron video, the first snow show of the season and more.
- In case you miss it live and in-person, watch from the comfort of your living room as Light the Station will air on 11Alive at 7 p.m. For more information, please visit this link.
Celebration at the Station
- Beginning Nov. 20 and lasting through Jan. 2, Celebration at the Station returns as a stunning holiday show set to a soundtrack provided by Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, integrating the holiday tree lights, lights surrounding the green, jumbotron video and snow shows, transforming the station into a winter wonderland.
- Celebration at the Station is completely free and occurs every hour from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. More information can be found here.
Chanukah Program
- On Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., celebrate Chanukah at Atlantic Station with treats and activities presented by Chabad Intown.
- At 6:30 p.m., head to Atlantic Green for a special grand Menorah lighting with the Atlanta Jewish community.
- To RSVP, visit this link.
Martinis and Mistletoe
- Join Atlantic Station for the best cocktail hour in Atlanta during an exclusive pop-up experience at The Vinyl Lounge and Sleigh Lodge.
Tickets to this exclusive happy hour are just $20 and include one drink. There will be a full bar including festive martinis, energetic tunes by DJ Chika, a unique photobooth and unlimited Instagrammable moments.
The event is for those 21 and over only and tickets are available on atlanticstation.com.
To stay up-to-date on holiday event happenings and details, visit atlanticstation.com and engage with Atlantic Station on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
