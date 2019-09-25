Atlanta police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who committed armed robbery at a parking deck near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The crime occurred on Sept. 13 at the South Daily Parking of the airport located at 6032 South Terminal Byway. According to a police report, the victim was approached by the suspect as he was putting his luggage in the trunk of his car. According to the victim, he saw a shadow and when he turned around, the suspect (a black male, wearing a gray shirt) was up close to him. The suspect displayed a firearm against his chest at which time he demanded the victim’s personal belongings. The victim at that time gave the suspect his IPhone and wallet with his credit cards inside. No one was injured during the robbery.
After the robbery, the suspect was viewed on surveillance video walking out of a Target store where he used the victim’s credit cards.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
