Coca-Cola made its official TikTok debut earlier this month in the U.S. with the launch of the #ShareTheMagic challenge, an invitation for creators to showcase their personal expressions of the brand’s new “Real Magic” platform.
Jalaiah Harmon, an Atlanta-based dancer and creative artist, choreographed an original dance to “Open” to serve as inspiration. Harmon created one of the first viral dances on TikTok (“the Renegade”) at age 14, but never received credit.
“Open” – a new song from multi-platinum global superstar, Khalid, that encourages listeners to seize the moment, embrace their loved ones and share the love with those around them soundtracks the #ShareTheMagic challenge.
"Personally, I am a Georgia native and Coca-Cola is one of the major companies in Atlanta. I remember going on field trips to the World of Coke and making my own remixes of Coke flavors, but on the other side of that I think for my generation, Coca-Cola is one of those things that have a huge impact on us that we really don't think about, so when I had the opportunity to work with the brand, I jumped at the chance," Harmon said.
"Besides those things, the message of the Coca-Cola campaign was to always stay positive and have fun too. That's what I was looking to connect with."
Harmon also returned to her former middle school in Fayetteville to share her Real Magic with the next generation of creators. She taught seventh and eighth graders her new “Open” dance while encouraging them all to participate in the challenge by capturing their own expressions of Real Magic, set to Khalid’s news song, and using the ShareTheMagic hashtag.
"When I went back to my old middle school, it was nice to see old teachers and new faces and students in general. When I got there, they were really excited to see me, and I didn't know they would be excited to see me because sometimes I think I'm a normal kid but it was really fun teaching them how to dance. They were all really excited at the end when they wanted me to sign their hands and take pictures with them," Harmon said.
"I want my fans and followers to see that with patience, practice and persistence, they can overcome the challenge and execute a cool dance. I want everyone to have fun as well. At the end of the day, I love bringing people together so that everyone can have a good time."
Khalid’s celebration of openness and togetherness embodies the “Real Magic” message, which reminds people that magic lives in the unexpected moments of connection when people unite over what they have in common or embrace unique perspectives.
“TikTok has made its mark on pop culture by bringing people together to celebrate creativity in authentic ways, which is what the #ShareTheMagic challenge is all about,” said Richard Toranzo, Social Center Director, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit.
“Given the brand’s longstanding ties to music and the principles of the ‘Real Magic’ platform, we see this as a great opportunity to join the TikTok community in a way that aligns with our core values.”
Coca-Cola also contracted a diverse group of influencers to promote the #ShareTheMagic challenge and elevate their content to inspire interpretations of “Real Magic.”
The brand will compensate all contracted creators as part of a commitment to provide members of the TikTok community, who are the engine of the platform’s popularity, with the visibility and recognition they deserve.
“We want to be inclusive of all passion points and groups by elevating creatives who love our brand – from multi-platinum global superstars like Khalid, to emerging talent like Jalaiah – and giving them a stage to connect with our fans,” said Toranzo, who called Coke’s first foray into the TikTok community a “test-and-learn” experiment that will help shape how the brand partners with creators in 2022 and beyond.
“We see this as a bottoms-up approach: We are not here to tell our fans what’s cool. We are shining a light on what they’ve told us is cool.”
Although the challenge was live until yesterday, All TikTok users can participate and #ShareTheMagic through any medium – from dance and music, to fashion and art.
New Coke-branded TikTok effects, triggered by easter eggs, let users apply an exclusive #Sharethe Magic lens to their videos when they incorporate specific gestures and movements.
Launched in September, the “Real Magic” global brand philosophy and platform for Coca-Cola invites everyone to celebrate the real magic of humanity by refreshing its trademark promise to unite and uplift people all over the world in the everyday with renewed relevance for today’s world.
