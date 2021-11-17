The Atlanta Regional Commission announced the winners of the 2021 Regional Excellence (formerly Developments of Excellence) Awards, which recognize metro Atlanta planning and development projects that are improving quality of life for communities in the region.
The 2021 awards recognized catalytic projects in four categories, as well as one honorable mention.
Visionary Planning
- East Point City Agriculture Plan
- Food Well Alliance & City of East Point
Food Well Alliance assisted the City of East Point in addressing one of its primary challenges — access to healthy food — by developing the first citywide agricultural plan in metro Atlanta.
This innovative plan aims to improve food access by supporting East Point’s local growers with funding and programs to help them expand.
It was developed using a community-led process that brought together urban growers, residents, and City officials to identify community food system priorities, as well as strategies to achieve those priorities.
Guidance and support was also provided by the Atlanta Regional Commission.
Innovative Development
- Cottages on Vaughan
- MicroLife Institute & City of Clarkston
The Cottages on Vaughan in the City of Clarkston, a first-of-its-kind project in Georgia, is a so-called “micro-pocket” neighborhood built on a half-acre lot one block from downtown Clarkston in a joint effort between MicroLife Institute and the City of Clarkston.
The Cottages on Vaughn consist of eight “micro-cottage” homes, each of which are less than 500 square feet, featuring spacious front porches that make it easy to connect with neighbors.
The neighborhood, which is also built with climate-conscious features such as solar panels and edible, regenerative landscaping, provides homeownership opportunities in a city where a lack of available land prevents much new housing from being built — and the vast majority of existing housing are rental properties.
Great Place
- Rodney Cook, Sr. Park at Vine City
- The Trust for Public Land & City of Atlanta
Rodney Cook, Sr., Park in Historic Vine City is both a green oasis and a flood-control system for the neighborhood.
Created as a joint venture between The Truth for Public Land and the City of Atlanta, the park’s two-acre detention pond can capture up to 10 million gallons of stormwater runoff.
It also features rain gardens and stormwater planters, as well as constructed wetlands and native plantings that enhance water quality. Amenities include a playground, an aeration fountain, a great lawn, a market plaza, and an amphitheater stage.
Livable Center
- City Hall and City Park Center
- City of Fayetteville
The City of Fayetteville’s new state-of-the-art City Hall is paving the way for a more livable town center.
The 34,000 square-foot building overlooks Fayetteville’s City Center Park, which includes greenspace, a playground, and walking paths. Adjacent to the park, the city is also transforming a former high school gymnasium into a multiuse event center, and a former school bus garage into a mixed-use space which will include a microbrewery, restaurant, food hall, and additional event space.
Just south of the park, another development will include 270 apartments with ground-floor retail facing the park.
Honorable Mention
- Trinity Walk Revitalization
- Decatur Housing Authority
The Trinity Walk housing complex in the City of Decatur is an important example of how existing affordable housing can be preserved — and improved. Decatur Housing Authority invested $30 million in revitalization the Trinity Walk apartment complex, replacing more than 100 obsolete units and building 43 new affordable housing units.
Each of these apartment units is subject to restrictions that keep the rent affordable to its residents. Features ensuring resiliency include bio-swales on the northern and southern boundaries of the site, which address water runoff, and a rainwater harvesting system which captures rainwater from roofs.
