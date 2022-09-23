Captain Planet Foundation has partnered with Cox Enterprises and the Turner Foundation to make revitalization grants available to hundreds of school gardens across the metro Atlanta area through the foundation’s Project Learning Garden Rejuvenation Fund.
For the last 10 years, Project Learning Garden has provided elementary schools with Project Learning Garden – a holistic program that provides all the elements needed to establish and support garden-based learning programs.
Currently, more than 570 school gardens across 40 states have joined the program since 2012, including over 290 schools across metro Atlanta.
To commemorate the program’s 10th anniversary, Cox Enterprises, the Turner Foundation, and FedexCares have supported Captain Planet Foundation to issue grants to upgrade critical garden infrastructure at schools that have successfully cultivated Project Learning Gardens for six years or more.
The Rejuvenation Fund will ensure that the journey of outdoor learning can continue for the legions of PLG students and teachers for years to come.
Eligible Project Learning Garden schools will receive a one-time investment of up to $1,000 to rejuvenate their garden space with improvements such as: garden bed replacement, soil and amendments, a composting station, irrigation system, training for teachers or new cooking equipment.
