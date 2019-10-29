As the Gateway Center Arena gets ready to host its first events in November, more partnerships are expanding the opportunities for the new 100,000-square-foot venue in College Park.
Earlier in October, the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream announced it will play its 2020 home games at Gateway Center Arena. After playing at State Farm Arena in downtown last season, the Dream will move to its new home in metro-Atlanta’s Southside.
“When we learned we needed to find a new home court, we turned challenge into opportunity, and are thrilled to showcase the Atlanta Dream in College Park @ Gateway Center where the growth of the city is evident. We’re excited to offer our fans a professional basketball experience in a state-of-the-art setting,” said owners Mary Brock and Kelly Loeffler.
The Atlanta Dream will tip-off their thirteenth season in the WNBA in May 2020. Atlanta holds the No. 4 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.
Officials have also announced that the arena has entered into an exclusive food and beverage partnership with CulinAero by Proof of the Pudding. The award-winning culinary team aims to create a dining experience that is more than just “concession food” with four concourse-level concession stands including Southern Fried, The Hangar, Post Oak BBQ and Tri-Cities Pizza, stated officials. Select beer and wines will be available at each concession stand, as well as full bar selections at portable bar locations throughout the concourse.
The arena will seat 3,500 and is expandable for up to 5,000 for concerts. The venue, operated by the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), will also host the College Park Skyhawks, as well as live events, conventions and more.
Training camps for the Skyhawks, the official G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, began on October 28. The Skyhawks tip off the season on Nov. 8, taking on the Erie BayHawks on the road. College Park takes its home court for the first time on Nov. 21 against the Delaware Blue Coats. Recently, the Atlanta Hawks have transferred Charlie Brown, Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to the Skyhawks.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dream.wbna.com and www.cpskyhawks.com.
