It’s déjà vu in the District 6 Fulton County Board of Commissioners’ race in the June 9 Democratic primary election.
After Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and Joe Carn faced off in the September special election to replace Emma Darnell, who died in May 2019, the two are battling again this year. The only difference is in 2020, they are the only candidates, with the winner being unopposed in the November general election.
In last year’s special election, Carn won the seat in an October runoff against Gordon Joyner after the two were the top vote-getters in the nine-person campaign where Abdur-Rahman finished fifth. The district includes part of southern Fulton.
Abdur-Rahman, who resides in southwest Atlanta, is the owner of Jakar LLC, a small business which provides customer service/sales support. In addition to last year’s District 6 election, she’s previously run for Atlanta City Council, served as campaign manager for state lawmakers Horacena Tate and Keisha Waites and was a political strategist for several local, state and federal candidates.
“I believe what makes me stand out is my many years of community service,” Abdur-Rahman said. “I presently serve on the Atlanta Legal Aid executive board and have served on the Fulton County Commission of Elderly Affairs as well as many religious and civic associations. However, I believe it is my passion for my community especially seniors, children and the less fortunate that sets me far above my opponent. In fact, my most recent victory for my community was spearheading the successful reopening of C.T. Martin Natatorium as an early voting location for the (2019 District 6) special election. ... The decision was made to close it without the input of the community and several Fulton County Commission members. This action would have disenfranchised the elderly and disabled community.”
Carn, who lives in College Park, owns a small business with his wife Pamela. Including his six months as the District 6 commissioner, he’s served a total of 13 years in elected office, with nine coming as a College Park City Council member and three as vice-mayor of that city.
“I have the most experience – a combination (of) leadership, hard work and common sense,” Carn said. “I have well-established relationships on the federal, state, county and city levels. … I am ready to serve. We have made tremendous progress since being elected by the people and we are committed to keeping the progress going.”
