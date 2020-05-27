Meet the candidates:

Name, age: Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, 56

Occupation: small business owner

Education: bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Georgia State University; attended Florida Coastal School of Law

Family: three grown children: Mustafaa, Maleka and Madinah

Top three issues: fiscal responsibility, senior services and community preservation

Campaign website: www.weneedkhadijah.com

Name, age: Joe Carn, 49

Occupation: business co-owner and District 6 commissioner

Education: attended DeVry Institute of Technology; took graduate studies at John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University; 12 years of leadership certification with The National League of Cities; 10 years of leadership certifications with the Georgia Municipal Association

Family: wife Pamela; three children and three grandchildren

Top three issues: more senior services, no property tax increase and a more informed community

Campaign website: www.joecarn.com