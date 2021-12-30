The past year was filled with plenty of ups and downs as people in cities all over the country struggled to come to terms with their new version of normal. COVID-19 stories dominated 2021’s headlines, from vaccinations and new variants to re-openings and, of course, re-closings. But COVID wasn't the only topic readers were drawn to. Here’s a list of some of the top stories in south Fulton cities in 2021:
LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL
The nation welcomed a new president in January and city of South Fulton fire captain Andrea Hall was there to greet him. Hall, who recited the pledge of allegiance at the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden, said, “It is a privilege and an honor to help usher in a new chapter of leadership for our country.” Hall said she was thrilled and humbled to represent frontline workers in the state and the city of South Fulton. The local chapter president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (3920) in Georgia, she has dedicated 28 years of her life in service as a firefighter. Hall is the first Black female firefighter to serve as captain in the city of South Fulton’s Fire Rescue Department. She was promoted to this rank in 2004 by Fulton County, prior to her joining the city of South Fulton.
VACCINATION STATIONS
With the release of the COVID-19 vaccine in late 2020, more than 100,000 Fulton County residents were attempting to get the shots by the start of 2021. There was a problem for south Fulton residents, however – early in February local mayors expressed their frustration that there were no vaccination sites south of I-20. City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards said of the situation: “I’m thoroughly sick of the lack of vaccinations in our community…People are talking about the lack of vaccinations with people of Black and brown color. We are thoroughly overwhelmed where we are.” By mid-February, the south Fulton area had gained two vaccination sites – one at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park and another in Hapeville at the Delta Flight Museum.
CRIME DOESN’T PAY
The South Fulton Neighbor’s most-read story of the year, by an overwhelming margin, was about an incident in April where city of South Fulton police confiscated 77 pounds of meth from a meth lab linked to a Mexican drug cartel. City investigators worked with other teams from state and federal agencies on the bust, which came after anonymous tips about the drug operation. Officers seized a stolen car, a stolen shotgun and $1,245 in cash. The meth was estimated to have a street value of about $290,000.
Also in April, city of South Fulton police arrested more than 90 people for street racing near Buffington Road, leading to the impounding of 45 cars. Though specific numbers weren’t given, lead investigator Captain Brendan O’Neil said street racing was an ongoing problem and that the department had dealt with street racing “countless times over the past year.” In December South Fulton police used drones to observe and confirm street racing on Purdue Drive off Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Police charged 33 people in connection with the crime and confiscated four vehicles. O’Neil said the team employs different forms of technology to identify people involved in street racing to capture license plates and vehicle and driver descriptions. He said at the time: “There have been many instances where spectators have been hit by vehicles, where street racers have crashed when attempting to flee from law enforcement and where officers have been injured by the fleeing vehicles.”
WELCOME BACK
After postponing its 2020 season because of the pandemic, the Georgia Renaissance Festival returned from May to June to celebrate its 36th anniversary season. The Fairburn event took precautions, however, requiring guests to wear masks and encouraging social distancing. The festival is already planning its 2022 season set to return in May.
Among other events that returned in-person, the College Park Skyhawks – the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks – unveiled in September a 50-game schedule for 2021-22, marking their first regular-season action since March 11, 2020. “After more than a year away from our fans in College Park, our players, coaches and staff are enthusiastic about returning to competitive action,” Skyhawks General Manager Tori Miller said at the time of the schedule unveiling.
‘LOVE AND SENSIBLE POLICIES’
Throughout the year, south Fulton cities pushed for more social justice within their borders, even passing acts to make their desire for progress official. In April, East Point passed the CROWN Act, prohibiting discrimination against natural hair. CROWN stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” and the act prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture in the workplace, when searching for a home and when entering a business within the city. Many natural hairstyles are commonly associated with race or ethnicity, such as braids, cornrows, locs, Bantu knots, Afros and twists, among others.
One year after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, city of South Fulton mayor and city council approved two resolutions in May with the aim of implementing changes in police reform. One of the resolutions is the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Approved by Congress earlier this year, the act enhances existing enforcement mechanisms to remedy violations by law enforcement and creates the National Police Misconduct Registry to compile data on complaints and records of police misconduct. It also requires officers to complete training on racial profiling, implicit bias and the duty to intervene when another officer uses excessive force. Council member Dr. Mark Baker introduced that resolution and another focused on youth interrogation policies.
In June, the city of South Fulton passed a resolution that declares racism as a public health concern, striving to improve protections for people of color in the city.
The resolution advocates for policies that improve physical and mental health in communities of color and requires the city to evaluate internal policies and procedures to ensure racial and income equity is a component in existing and future policies.
Council members Khalid Kamau and Naeema Gilyard co-sponsored the resolution to bring attention to the racial disparities and income inequalities in policymaking. “COVID-19 brought racial disparities and income inequality to the surface,” Gilyard said at the time. “Let this ordinance create love and sensible policies…Love cures all ills,” she continued.
