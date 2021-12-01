On Nov. 10, the East Point City Council voted to enter into a development agreement with Mynd Match Development Group of Atlanta, LLC to revitalize East Point’s Downtown Commons.
The $111 million development known as “The Commons” will sit on an approximately nine-acre site that will include commercial, retail, residential, greenspace
and public art.
“The Commons, which I affectionately call our “Legacy Project” is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build an equitable development in the heart of our downtown and continue to make East Point an attractive place to live, work, shop, play and stay,” said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham.
“This is a long-awaited announcement for our residents, and I look forward to a more equitable housing strategy, continuous community engagement and a placemaking destination that will be catalytic to revitalizing our downtown.”
A press conference hosted by East Point City Council, staff and Mynd Match Development Group of Atlanta, LLC will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 2757 East Point Street, East Point, GA 30344, to introduce the development team and outline the next steps of the process to the public.
The Downtown Commons Project Team includes:
- Master Developer: Mynd Match Development Group of Atlanta, LLC
- Architecture/Urban Planning: TVS
- General Contractor: Choate Construction
- Commercial Leasing: CoRErep
- Project Financial Structuring: Baker Tilly
- Project Counsel: Honigman
“The development of The Commons is an opportunity to not only revitalize the Downtown East Point area, but also to create over 1,500 equitable jobs from which the community and local businesses will benefit,” said Excell Lewis, Chairman; CEO of Mynd Match Development Group, LLC of Atlanta.
“We are thrilled to tap into the longstanding development, construction, design, finance, leasing, procurement, and reporting expertise of our partners at Choate, Baker Tilly, TVS, CoRErep, and Honigman for this project, and look forward to working with the public and local businesses to create a development the entire community will enjoy.”
Moving forward, the city plans to host public meetings to receive input regarding the architectural design of the new structures and features of the development that will compliment the existing East Point Library and adjacent downtown buildings.
Additionally, the development team will host a meet and greet to give local contractors and residents the opportunity to work on the project.
The public can also view the press conference on Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m. on the following platforms:
- Facebook: @cityofeastpoint
- YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/EastPointTV
- Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82262074877?pwd=WDlrMkZyaVdvS05iKzZQdjg1MVFFUT09
