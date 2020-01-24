The South Fulton Neighbor recently sat down with the newly elected mayor of College Park, Bianca Motley Broom, to discuss her priorities, goals and how she hopes to bring positive changes to the city.
Tell readers about yourself and how you came to be a resident of College Park:
“I’ve been in College Park since 2008. I am an attorney by trade but I work now as a mediator and arbitrator which aligns my love of people with the skills I learned as an attorney. I came to College Park because I was working for a law firm and traveling across the country so I moved here to be close to the airport. I left that job in 2012, but I couldn’t see myself leaving College Park because its home.”
What do you love about College Park?
“I love the sense of community here. I’ve always felt welcomed from the very first days where I bought my house and set things up and figured my way around. I was welcomed with a big basket from the neighborhood association and I thought ‘this is a good place to be’ and it hasn’t disappointed. We have a small town feel but all of the benefits of being close to a large city with affordability and accessibility. You can get anywhere from here. It’s still a place where you don’t have to make $300,000 as a family in order to afford a home. That’s important, especially as we move forward having discussions surrounding housing affordability. This is a place for everyone.”
What needs to be worked on to make College Park better?
“While this is a place that is affordable for a lot of people, we also have close to a third of our residents that are living at or under the poverty line. With a city of our resources, I think it requires us to take a look at how we’re allocating our funds and prioritizing spending and how that aligns with our values. We have not done a very god job of communicating with our citizens whether from a perspective of them trying to do business with the city or paying bills or communicating on big developments and projects, we need to make sure that our citizens are informed every step of the way. One of the things I’ll be doing is sending out a newsletter regarding a lot of things going on in College Park. I think it’s an easy way to let our residents know what’s going on. Communication will be a key focus for me through the next four years.”
What are your plans and goals as mayor?
“We haven’t asked our citizens to be involved to the degree that I think we should. We have a lot of people who love this city and want to find a way that they can help move us forward. I’m committed to making sure we find places for those folks. We had a strategic plan that came out last year and as we start to align our practices with the overarching goals of that plan, I think it’s the perfect opportunity for us to ask our citizens what they think. We are going to be embarking upon some rebranding and marketing efforts which is another great way for our citizens to have a say. With Airport City as well, as we continue in that development, we want to not only engage our citizens but make sure what is happening there is attractive for visitors and residents as well.”
What else do you want readers to know?
“If you haven’t taken a look at College Park lately, you should. It’s a fabulous place to be with wonderful residents and so many different aspects of community. We’re unique; we’re home to world’s busiest airport and that brings blessings and opportunities for growth, but it also means our community is somewhat physically separated at times. The historic district, for example, has a very different feel than Old Nation/Godby Road corridor, so one of the challenges I accept happily is how do we unite this entire community? It’s all College Park and building the community we deserve means including everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.