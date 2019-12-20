A new brewpub in south west Atlanta is getting into the holiday spirit with a highly festive pop-up Christmas bar.
Best End Brewing Co., located at the Lee + White complex in West End, opened about three months ago offering new brews, cocktails, snacks, surf and turf entrees and more. But what really has customers buzzing on social media this time of year is the businesses’ Mingle and Jingle Christmas-themed pop-up bar. With floor to ceiling festive decorations, officials used the term “outrageous,” to describe their commitment to all things Christmas. The space features Christmas tchotchkes, a giant hugging bear, dancing flamingos, a massive Christmas tree, and holiday bling in every nook and cranny. The idea is to create a space to enjoy the holidays but escape from holiday stress, stated officials.
Along with festive décor, guests can enjoy boozy cocktails with holiday themes, a funky food menu, and a different holiday flick each night to showcase Mingle and Jingle’s 12 Days of Christmas movie magic theme.
Once Christmas Day comes and goes, the fun will keep going until January 5.
The pop-up bar, as well as the brewpub, are open Wednesdays through Sundays. Both will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The holiday fun begins daily, when open, at 6 p.m.
Best End Brewing Co. is owned and operated by Tim Schiavone, Cory Burke and Rob Hayes. It is located at 1036 White Street SW in Atlanta right off the West End section of the BeltLine. For more information, visit www.bestendbrewing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.