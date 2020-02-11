Langston Hughes High School students could now face up to 10 days suspension for filming and sharing school fights.
The crackdown happened after 11 fights happened erupted in one week.
"Last week, the principal of Langston Hughes High School made the district aware of a small number of students involved in highly visible and circulated fights," Fulton County Schools wrote in a statement. "Behaviors such as these cause disruptions within the learning environment, and in no way reflects the school’s expectations of student conduct."
As a result of the fights, the school is increasing school resources officers and ensuring all students involved are disciplined according to the school code.
"Also, there a few students utilizing videos of these events to glamorize violence – we have been clear that both will not be tolerated," the school system said.
Langston Hughes principal Principal Charles Chester sent a letter to parents explaining recording or sharing videos of school fights is considered "a Tier 3 offense per our Student Code of Conduct."
According to Chester, students who records a video of a fight will be suspended from school for up to 10 days and the video must be deleted from phone prior to return.
Any student caught forwarding or showing the video to anyone else will receive three additional days of suspension. Additionally, any students who post the video to social media will receive 10 days of out of school suspension and referral for a tribunal hearing "with a recommendation for long term suspension."
