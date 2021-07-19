NBA star Enes Kanter, center for the Portland Trailblazers, and local sponsors will host a 1-day basketball camp and annual Back-to-School Celebration July 31 in Union City.
Both events will be held at the Gathering Place Community Center at 6280 Bryant Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Attendees can expect a morning of fun with outdoor games, chalk art, game truck, food, music and more. Community Organized Relief Effort will also be onsite to administer Covid-19 vaccinations to residents ages 12 and older. Parents and/or Guardians must be present for individuals 17 and younger to receive the vaccine. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged Click here to secure an appointment.
An exciting addition to this year's festivities include a 1-day basketball camp led by Kanter of the Portland Trailblazers. Kanter will coach young athletes, ages 8 and older, on fundamental basketball skills, empowerment, and the importance of teamwork. To ensure proper COVID safety measures are followed, the maximum capacity to attend camp is 100 participants.
Kanter will also help distribute backpacks and supplies alongside mayor and council.
There is no cost to attend the Back-to-School Celebration or the 1-Day Basketball Camp with Kanter. For questions about camp registration, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (770) 892-6288.
