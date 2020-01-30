City of South Fulton officials are providing shelter and aid for more than 60 people affected by a fire at the Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway Wednesday afternoon.
City officials, in partnership with the American Red Cross, activated Welcome All Park as a shelter for the more than 60 people who lost all they owned in the fire that ripped through the third floor of the building.
“As a certified Red Cross disaster relief site, we value our partnership with the American Red Cross to support citizens in our community during challenging times,” director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Tony Phillips said.
“We are hosting our citizens, providing meals, and working with our faith-based community partners, to make sure we are doing everything we can to make sure our community is supported,” Phillips said. The shelter will remain open until Saturday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Fire Chief Freddie Broome. Twenty-four condominium units suffered extensive fire, smoke, and water damage. Broome said the fire resulted in $1 million in property damage.
Firefighters rescued two people who were trapped on the third floor of Camelot Condominium complex Wednesday afternoon. One person was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital’s Burn Unit for evaluation of his injuries. The other victim was treated for injuries at the scene and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.