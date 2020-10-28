Patricia Webb
Patricia Webb of Union City has been missing since Sept. 30, according to Union City Police. 

Police say a Union City woman who went missing Sept. 30 has been found safe. 

Patricia Webb of Union City disappeared from the area Sept. 30. Union City Police did not suspect foul play. Her family is out of state and was concerned about her welfare as she had not called or reached out.

According to Union City Police Department spokesperson Officer Jerome Turner Jr., Webb was found wandering through Hapeville.

Turner said she was unharmed and given basic medical treatment. Her family will be safely bringing her home.  

