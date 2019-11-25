Delegates from more than 90 countries will soon compete to be crowned Miss Universe at the newly opened Tyler Perry Studios in south Fulton County.
Hosted by Steve Harvey, the sold-out competition will air live from Tyler Perry Studios on FOX as viewers from around the world watch the reigning Miss Universe, Catriona Gray from the Philippines, crown her successor.
Run by the Miss Universe Organization, the annual international beauty pageant airs yearly in more than 190 countries worldwide to an audience of over 2.5 billion people, according to officials at WME | IMG.
Tyler Perry Studios, which has 12 soundstages on 330-acres, was chosen as this year’s host site based on city infrastructure and capabilities of the venue for production, according to officials.
Each year, the competition showcases each contestant's aspirations which are then judged and evaluated by accomplished business leaders, philanthropists, and public figures. After a winner is crowned, she is relocated to New York City. Through the organization, the winner is provided a platform to work on her objectives for the year. Alongside The Miss Universe Organization, she will plan how to achieve her goals on the national and global scale, according to officials.
The Miss Universe pageant started in 1952. In 2015, WME | IMG acquired the The Miss Universe Organization, which includes Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, from Donald Trump.
“When I purchased the pageants many years ago, they were in serious trouble. It has been a great honor making them so successful and I have really enjoyed watching the pageants grow throughout the USA and worldwide,” stated Trump after the acquisition.
The competition will air live from Tyler Perry Studios at 7 p.m. on December 8. For more information, visit www.missuniverse.com.
