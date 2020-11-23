Fulton County voters will have an opportunity to vote at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For the December early voting period, the AMB Sports and Entertainment, parent company for the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the Atlanta Hawks will partner with Fulton County to each host a portion of the early voting period for this historic election. Building on the success of the Nov. 3 General Election, thousands of voters are expected to cast their ballots between the two venues in December.
“We are proud to continue our partnership with Fulton County and begin this new one with AMBSE as we continue to fulfill our mission to be a community asset by ensuring that all Fulton County residents can safely exercise their right to vote in a safe, efficient manner,” Principal Owner of the Atlanta Hawks Tony Ressler said. “In these unprecedented times, the entire Hawks organization is dedicated to contributing to our community, and it is also important to all of us that we collaborate with other likeminded private sector organizations to build bridges with local and state government to support the needs of area residents.”
With the NFL season already underway and the NBA season set begin in December, a unique partnership between the two venues allows them to jointly host early voting at State Farm Arena from Dec. 14 to 19, then at Mercedes Benz Stadium from Dec. 22 to 30. The transition between the two facilities will take place on Dec. 21. No voting will take place on Dec. 24 and 25. Early voting operations will be staffed by both organizations, working with Fulton County Registration & Elections.
Both venues offer the capacity to accommodate social distancing, allowing voters to safely vote in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Early voting operations will be staffed by both organizations working with Fulton County Registration & Elections.
“This partnership is a testament to the commitment of the leadership of our professional sports teams in Fulton County,” Chairman Robb Pitts said. “More than 40,000 voters cast their ballots at State Farm Arena…now our residents have a chance to visit another world-class facility right here in our community.”
“Voter awareness and active participation have long been priorities for our organization, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our support and services to Georgia voters," CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment Steve Cannon said. "We are grateful to the Hawks and State Farm Arena in partnering with us and we will ensure that Fulton County voters continue to have the best voting experience possible.”
“We are proud of the experience that we’ve been able to offer Fulton County voters in these important elections,” Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin said. “Voting is an important civic duty and as a business that represents this city, it has been a pleasure to give back in such an incredibly meaningful way.”
The voter registration deadline is Dec. 7, and early voting begins Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.