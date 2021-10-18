Candidates former city Councilman Eddie Brewster, current Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, and Councilwoman Nanette Saucier are running for East Point Mayor.
Former councilman and proud father, Eddie Brewster is an independent Political Consultant, specializing in voter turnout and grassroots organizing. He has managed and consulted numerous local, state, and congressional campaigns in Arkansas and Georgia.
Brewster was elected to the East Point city council in metro-Atlanta, defeating a veteran politician in an upset. He was appointed by the Mayor to head the city's Budget Committee.
The third oldest of seven children, Brewster grew up picking and chopping cotton in Crawfordsville, and Augusta Ark. Brewster was a part of the Integration of the Augusta School District.
Additionally, Brewster is focusing on three major issues which include Human infrastructure investments, Business development, and Crime prevention.
“Many of our East Point families are being challenge during this pandemic. I plan to advocate for more affordable housing, review the long-term contract that imposes high utility rates on our citizens, I will also call for a complete forensic audit.”
Brewster said the city needs to invest more in their youth and Senior citizens.
“As mayor, I will give my full-time efforts to improving the quality of living in East Point. I will hold accountable all our employees; starting with the city manager to deliver our services in a timely and customer friendly way.”
According to Brewster, he will also engage the city council and the residents in creating a better East Point.
“Above all, I will always be available to the public. I 'm running for public office, not against a person. All of us working together can create an East Point which will be the envy of metro-Atlanta,” he said.
Occupation: Independent Political Consultant
Years in Living in the City: 29
Relevant Experience: Political Consultant, former field worker for two civil rights icons, the Revs Joe Boone and Hosea Williams, former coordinator for Atlanta NAACP, retired educator for Atlanta Public Schools
Facebook/Instagram: @eddieleebrewsterforeastpoint/ @eddieleebrewsterforeastpoint
The 34th and current Mayor of East Point is running for a second term. Ingraham says she chose to run for another term to continue people-focused leadership, enhanced investments in safety and infrastructure, equitable revitalization that allows all East Pointers to grow, thrive, and address the systemic inequities rooted in the history of industrialization.
Ingraham’s people-focused record includes responsible Covid-19 action, invested in jobs, safe community policing, and maintained smart growth. She fought for CARES Act funding and secured grant funds totaling over $1 million to provide for utilities, rent, and mortgage assistance to help East Pointers to get through the pandemic.
Additionally, Ingraham is a wife, mother, and advocate who is described as dedicated, personally, and professionally, to public service.
As the daughter of a father who was an entrepreneur who owned and operated a construction company and a mother who served over 35 years as a teacher and guidance counselor in the public school system, Ingraham says, “I was reared to think outside the box, lead change to improve the lives of others and serve others, for to whom much is given, much is required.”
Early in her career she served as a trial court law clerk, an attorney for senior citizens, managing member of Law Offices of Deana A. Holiday, and a Division Chief for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families.
Currently, she is the Special Projects Manager for the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network.
“I have an unyielding commitment to put people over profit, politics and party. Leadership is casting a bold vision and taking deliberate actions that provide for and empower people.”
According to Ingraham’s website, over the next 4 years, she plans to continue to prioritize safety and a clean, vibrant city where all East Pointers can thrive, champion adaptive reuse of vacant industrial property for town center and mixed-use development that enhances the quality of life of East Pointers and ensure that “equity and inclusion” is more than a cliche so that as continue to grow we leave no East Pointer behind, and more.
Ingraham said as mayor she has listened deeply, united widely and acted boldly to protect and serve East Point residents.
“Through relentless people-focused leadership, strategic partnerships and intentionality East Point is positioned for unprecedented growth, redevelopment, and federal investment. I am the proven leader for this time, for our community and for the people,” she said.
Occupation: Current Mayor of East Point, Special Projects Manager for the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network
Relevant Experience: Mayor, Special Projects Manager for the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network, Co-founder of One Voice Children’s Law Center, trial court law clerk, an attorney for senior citizens, managing member of Law Offices of Deana A. Holiday, and a Division Chief for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families.
Website: https://www.voteholidayingraham.com/
Facebook/Instagram: @MayorDeanaHolidayIngraham / @Vote4MayorDeana
Councilmember Nanette Saucier has lived in East Point for 22 years. Saucier works as an East Point Ward C at Large Council Member and a Retention Manager at Aetna Medicare Advantage, a CVS company.
Saucier is a graduate of the 2005 East Point Citizens Leadership Academy and served as an officer of the initial Presidents’ Council, a community organization created by former East Point Mayor, Patsy Jo Hilliard. Saucier was elected to office as a council-member in 2013 and has been a resident of East Point since 1999, when she purchased a home in the Oak Forrest Community. She believes among the city’s greatest assets are the City’s charm and location.
Saucier’s top three priorities for the city of East Point are prioritizing public safety, improving city service delivery, and restoring government transparency and fiscal responsibility.
According to Saucier, the city’s biggest challenge now is “the real issues of the city are not being addressed.”
She said East Point is not the same as it was 20 years ago.
“The city has changed, and we must change the way we operate to address the issues we are faced with today,” Saucier said. “The city has lost eight department heads including the Police Chief in less than four years. Litter has become a problem in the city. City service delivery needs much improvement yet none of these issues are made a priority.”
By working with the City manager and City Council, Saucier says the city can prioritize these issues and create plans and processes to eliminate the problems.
“When we all work together towards the same goal, we will achieve success,” she said.
She also partnered with Councilwoman Stephanie Gordon during the pandemic to pass out COVID-19 Care Kits throughout the city. The kits contained a face mask, hand sanitizer and literature that directed people if they needed assistance with Covid-19 related matters.
“I knew there were many residents including our precious senior citizens that didn't have the resources to buy a supply of face mask or hand sanitizer,” she said. We also had a Covid-19 safe holiday meal distribution event last November. The Covid crisis is not over. We have a low immunization rate in East Point. I encourage people to get vaccinated, practice safe distancing, keep your hands clean and sanitized and wear a face mask when required.”
Occupation: East Point Ward C at Large Council Member (2014-present),
Retention Manager at Aetna Medicare Advantage, a CVS Company
Years in Living in the city: 22
Relevant Experience: Eight years on City Council, established the Veteran Sign Topper program to acknowledge East Point Veterans, successfully lobbied for $500k funding for the 50 Worst Properties program that allowed the city to complete additional work to eliminate blighted properties, licensed insurance agent for major insurance carrier
Website: nanettesaucier4mayor.com
Facebook/Twitter: @Saucier4Mayor / @Saucier4Mayor
For additional information on the three candidates for East Point Mayor, also visit eastpointvotes.com
Candidates Eddie Brewster and Deana Ingraham did not respond to Neighbor Newspapers’ request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.