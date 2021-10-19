Candidates former Mayor of Fairburn, Mario Avery, CEO and founder of The Vision of Hope Center Inc, Samantha Hudson, and current Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst are running for Mayor in Fairburn.
In 2017, Mario Avery decided not to run again and then Councilwoman Liz Hurst stepped up unopposed.
According to Avery at the time, he felt it was time to move on, given that he served two terms as mayor and previously as a councilman.
He went on to serve as Mayor for two terms from 2010 to 2017. His tenure as Mayor included bringing major businesses to Fairburn (Google, Smuckers and Duracell) that resulted in numerous jobs.
However, he now believes that the city needs him back.
“Under the Avery administration, we created a family atmosphere and partnered with corporations to bring jobs and tax revenues to the city. We were once the shining star of South Fulton, but that has changed,” he said. “We must do something different this election.”
Avery began his career as a Contract Compliance professional 24 years ago at the City of Atlanta. He was responsible for monitoring and overseeing the $400+ million construction project for the fifth runway at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta Airport.
Currently, Mario serves as a Contract Compliance Administrator for Fulton County Government where he manages a team overseeing the Non-Discrimination in Purchasing & Contracting Procurement Policies.
Avery is a proud former service member of the U.S. Army. His tenure includes tours in Korea and Saudi Arabia.
He wants to conduct a forensic audit to determine Fairburn’s current financial state, discover where the TSPLOSH tax money approved in 2016 for 91 miles of road was spent, restore and uplift city worker’s morale and confidence in Fairburn’s municipal leadership.
Additionally, he wants to restore Fairburn’s good name and relationship with the county, state, and federal governments.
Occupation: Contract Compliance Administrator for Fulton County Government
Years in Living in the City: 8
Relevant Experience: Former Mayor of Fairburn, Compliance Manager for Fulton County, specializes in teaching small business owners how to successfully bid & secure government contracts, and provides guidance for retirement services as COO at Avery Financial Services, commitment to family and youth resulted in a $12 million dollar upgrade to Duncan Park that employed high school and college students as lifeguards.
Website: http://averyformayor.com
Facebook/Instagram: @MarioAveryforMayor / @ MarioAveryforMayor
CEO and founder of The Vision Center of Hope Inc, Samantha Hudson, has been a public servant for over 20 years.
Hudson has lived in Fairburn for 13 years and is campaigning on improving public works, investment in local schools, government transparency, and being a leader who listens.
As a former elected school board member of the Chicago Local School Council and PTA President of Creekside High School, it has been Hudson’s lifelong mission to improve the quality of life for herself and the community by advocating for equity in education and serving at-risk populations as a community organizer.
“I am committed to improving the quality of life in our city by giving taxpayers access to participate in the smart growth of the city,” she said.
The proud mother of four children and five grandchildren has overcome the trials of growing up in Cabrini Green, a Chicago Housing project. She obtained her GED at 30 years old.
Hudson continued her journey self-development at Kennedy King Community College where she obtained her associate degree and Bachelor of Social Work from Northeastern Illinois University.
Hudson is an educator, mental health social worker, community organizer, and an advocate for community advancement.
She also says Fairburn has given her so much such as a place for her family to call home, a place that facilitated long-term growth in her life, and a community that she can be proud of.
According to Hudson’s website, she has spent her entire professional career serving individuals, families, and communities. As a social worker and educator, she celebrate success in improving the quality of life for at-risk families by improving educational outcomes and social experiences.
She says she wholeheartedly believes that “the most effective leader is one who is a servant leader.”
Occupation: CEO and Founder of The Vision of Hope Center Inc.
Years in Living in the City: 13
Relevant Experience: Former elected school board member of the Chicago Local School Council and PTA President of Creekside High School, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Founder at The Vision of Hope Center Inc., certified school social worker, special education teacher
Website: https://www.votesamanthahudson.com/
Facebook/Instagram: @electsmanthahudsonformayor / @electsmanthahudson
Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst is seeking a second term this upcoming election. Hurst was elected to City Council in 2007 and served for 10 years. She ran unopposed for Mayor in 2017.
Hurst is Fairburn's 18th and first African American female Mayor. She serves as a 2018 member of the Georgia Municipal Association By-Laws Review Committee.
She also serves on the National League of Cities Advisory Committee, Vice-Chair of the National League of Cities Fellows.
Mayor Carr-Hurst is a member of the National Board of Democratic Officers, National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, Human Resources Advisory Committee, a life member of the NAACP, Independent Marketing Director of Team National, and a Life Member of the Women's Home and Overseas Missionary Society.
She was presented the 2018 Women in Municipal Government Leadership Award at the National League of Cities summit meeting.
Hurst is passionate about hospice care and regularly volunteers in and around the Atlanta area.
Some of her accomplishments include the Downtown Fairburn streetscape project, converting the train depots into restaurants to make the downtown a destination, making the quality-of-life improvements across the city, working with stakeholders to bring MARTA to Oakley Industrial Boulevard and Senoia Road, and body cameras for the Fairburn Police Department.
Hurst was critical to the City of Fairburn securing Body-Worn Cameras for its Police officers in 2014 and introducing a federally funded heating assistance program that has assisted over 2,000 people and brought over $800,000 in revenue to the City.
Also, she was featured as most influential in the Who's Who in Black Atlanta 2018 edition.
Hurst is the mother of two daughters, Dr. Kimberly Froelich and Rhonda Hurst. She is the proud grandmother of three grandchildren: Morgan, Raphael, and Christian.
Occupation: Mayor
Relevant Experience: National League of Cities Advisory Committee, Vice-Chair of the National League of Cities Fellows, working with stakeholders to bring MARTA to Oakley Industrial Boulevard and Senoia Road, and body cameras for the Fairburn Police Department.
Website: fairburn.com
Facebook/Instagram: @elizabeth.carrhurst / @cityoffairburn
All mayoral candidates from Fairburn did not respond to Neighbor Newspaper’s request for comment.
Advance Voting Hours
- Oct. 18 - 29 Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 16 & Oct. 23 Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 17 & Oct. 24 Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
