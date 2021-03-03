A $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts could help prepare South Fulton students for careers in media arts.
The City of South Fulton’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department is applying for the grant to build a sound studio with professional-grade equipment where high school seniors would develop skills needed to develop podcasts and other audio programming. Students at Westlake, Banneker, Langston Hughes, Creekside and Tri-Cities high schools will have an opportunity to apply.
The National Endowment for The Arts grant is presented through the organization’s Platform for Voices initiative, a 12-week program focused on helping students share stories of oppression of individuals based on race, gender, sexual orientation, physical ability and age.
“Over the course of 12 weeks, students will learn audio production, scriptwriting and basic sound engineering,” PRCA director Tony Phillips said. “We will provide this training from a facility at the South Fulton Arts Center to provide a foundation for any high school senior who is interested in learning more about a career in media arts. This includes being a performer, producer or engineer.”
The grant was sponsored by council member Carmalitha Gumbs. City officials recently approved a funding match of $25,000. The NEA will announce grant recipients later this year. If the city is selected, the audio production program is expected to launch in 2022.
“The Platform for Voices program gives a voice to the voiceless,” Gumbs said. “We are excited about the possibilities and resources this program can provide for our residents.”
