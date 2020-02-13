MARTA is seeking artists to design a large piece of artwork that travelers to and from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will admire.
MARTA’s public art program, called Artbound, is calling for artists to design a large piece of artwork that will be installed on the concourse level across from the fare gates at Airport Station.
Airport Station is the final station on the south end of the Red and Gold lines. It is nestled in-between the north and south baggage claim areas on the west end of the domestic terminal.
The art installation is part of a renovation of the concourse level and boarding platform area that includes replacing all floor, wall and ceiling finishes, along with a newly designed rideshare store. The station canopy will also be redesigned to allow natural light to filter through and complement new LED lighting.
This artwork will help complete the new aesthetic, stated officials. Artists must have a strong portfolio to submit and work primarily in two-dimensional space. Local, national, and international artists are encouraged to apply. Applications are due by March 2 at 5 p.m.
