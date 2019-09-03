Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr., announced the murder conviction, by a Fulton County Superior Court Jury, of 38-year-old Diontye Scott.
On October 3, 2017, Diontye Scott confronted 25-year-old Antonio Veal and Veal’s girlfriend in the second-floor breezeway of the Garden Inn and Suites along Shannon Parkway in Union City. Scott accused Veal of participating in a September 26, 2017, armed robbery which occurred within the Garden Inn and Suites. During that event, Scott’s girlfriend was shot, so the defendant was attempting to seek revenge against Veal for the injuries she suffered.
During their confrontation on October 3, 2017, Veal repeatedly denied any involvement in the armed robbery. Scott continued to accuse the victim of participating in the crime, and the defendant grew increasingly agitated in his perceived disrespect by Veal. The victim turned his back to Scott as the defendant was talking. Eventually, Scott elevated his level of agitation and brandished his previously concealed Glock 9mm handgun and fired one shot at Veal which struck the victim in the chest. Scott then proceeded to fire an additional shot at Veal’s girlfriend who had been observing the confrontation. Veal’s girlfriend survived the shooting, but Veal succumbed to his injuries.
Scott immediately fled the scene in his vehicle. College Park Police attempted to pull over the defendant for speeding, but Scott continued to flee. During the pursuit, Scott began to throw marijuana and the murder weapon out of a window of his vehicle. Officers eventually stopped Scott and arrested the defendant. Officers later recovered the handgun from the side of the road, and GBI testing confirmed it was the murder weapon. Hotel surveillance also captured the entire incident on camera.
Scott was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and more.
Scott was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 35 years.
