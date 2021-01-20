City of South Fulton fire captain Andrea Hall took the stand to recite and sign the Pledge of Allegiance at President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Hall welcomed the new president alongside Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, the United States' first-ever youth poet laureate.
“I am thrilled and humbled to represent firefighters and other frontline workers in the state of Georgia and the City of South Fulton,” Hall said. “I was asked by the general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters and President-elect Biden’s inauguration committee to deliver the pledge. It is a privilege and an honor to help usher in a new chapter of leadership for our country.”
Hall is the first Black female firefighter to serve as captain in the City of South Fulton’s Fire Rescue Department. She was promoted to this rank in 2004 by Fulton County, prior to her joining the City of South Fulton.
"One of our own had a front-row seat as history was made today," Mayor William "Bill" Edwards said. "No stranger to trailblazing herself as Fulton County's first African American woman to reach her rank, Capt. Hall sized the opportunity to promote inclusion on all levels - not just for herself, but for millions of hearing-impaired Americans. She is a true hero."
Hall is the local chapter president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (3920) in Georgia. She has dedicated 28 years of her life in service as a firefighter.
"We are exceptionally proud of Captain Andrea Hall. Her representation of the Pledge of Allegiance is reflective of her drive and determination for inclusion," City of South Fulton Interim Fire Chief Sterling Jones said. "She continuously stives to ensure the underrepresented have a place and are not forgotten."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.