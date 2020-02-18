Crime Stoppers Atlanta and East Point Police Investigators are offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in the Old Lady Gang 2 shooting.
Police say a man entered the restaurant and shot a man believed to be his target, as well as two bystanders, Valentine's Day night.
Old Lady Gang 2 is owned by singer/songwriter and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.
Any information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS(8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637).
Det. L. Watts is the lead Investigator in this case. Watt’s phone number is 404-270-7069. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
