Union City police are investigating a shooting that injured an infant and man near a motel.
On December 1 at about 6:45 p.m., members of the Union City Police Department were dispatched to the area of Feldwood Road and Flat Shoals Road.
Officers determined there were two victims once they arrived on scene at a Motel 6. An infant and adult male were both transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries related to a shooting. The infant did not appear to be struck by gunfire but rather glass shrapnel from a vehicle.
Another male subject was identified as being on the scene of the shooting and later located by Atlanta police.
The case is active as investigators are interviewing the victims and any witnesses as to the location of the actual shooting and motives.
Union City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is handling the investigation.
According to officials, further information will be released as it becomes available and as the investigation is evolving. Currently, the investigation involves at least two jurisdictions.
