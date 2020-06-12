Chattahoochee Hills Police Department has charged a Fairburn foster parent with multiple felony rape and child molestation charges.
Johnny Lee Summers, 55, was arrested on multiple charges by the North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Department of Public Safety June. The Fairburn man has been charged in Georgia with the following:
- Two felony counts of rape
- Two felony counts of aggravated child molestation
- Three felony counts of child molestation
- Two felony counts of cruelty to children
- One felony count of enticing a child for indecent purposes
- Two misdemeanor counts for battery family violence
- Two misdemeanor counts of simple assault
Chattahoochee Hills Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in December to investigate allegations of child molestation made against Summers, who was a foster parent. At the time of the allegations, Summers, and his wife, were fostering four siblings in their home.
The investigation has revealed that Summers molested and/or abused all four children in his care. The children range in age from 8 to 16-years-old and lived in the home for approximately four years.
Additional charges are expected. Summers is presently in custody at the Horry County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office and awaiting extradition.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to call the GBI at 770-388-5019 or submit a tip on-line at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
