College Park is now home to housing that will provide help and resources to single mothers and their children.
Earlier in October, Courtney Stewart hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration and launch for the first Right Hand “Haven” in Historic College Park. Stewart is a music industry veteran and manager to Grammy-nominated artist Khalid. The event took place in conjunction with World Homeless Day, and many notable members of the community were in attendance, including R&B musician Bobby V and Linda Wolfe of The Great Khalid Foundation, among others.
Right Hand Foundation provides single mothers and children long-term housing, educational programs and the tools necessary to prepare them for lifelong success, stated officials. In addition to housing, the foundation will offer educational programs that include financial planning, workforce training, health and wellness training, and home transition support to help create a sustainable lifestyle for these women and their families.
As an Atlanta native, Stewart said he is dedicated to giving back to the community that made him who he is today.
Since its launch in 2015, Right Hand Foundation has supported shelters for women and children and group homes throughout the Atlanta area by donating resources and establishing community mentorship programs. The continued work has set the stage for the opening of a transitional facility for single mothers and children.
Right Hand Foundation is not Stewart’s first experience in philanthropy. He has been supporting local Atlanta shelters since 2015 and earlier this year helped Khalid launch his own foundation, The Great Khalid Foundation, an education and arts focused initiative for communities in need. Most recently, The Great Khalid Foundation and the Right Hand Foundation hosted a benefit concert in Khalid’s hometown of El Paso, Texas, for the victims and families of the August 3 mass shooting. The concert, “Khalid and Friends: A Night for Suncity,” raised $500,000 for the El Paso Community Fund.
For more information, visit www.righthandfdn.org.
