The city of East Point is now home to third addition of the world's first network of soccer fields located within or close to the perimeter of major transit stations.
On Oct. 5, Soccer in the Streets and the city of East Point hosted a community block party to celebrate the opening of Station Soccer – East Point, located at 2797 Main Street, across the street from the East Point MARTA station.
“We are excited to officially join the world’s first transit soccer league,” said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. “This is a huge milestone for East Point that will bring vibrant activity to our downtown. StationSoccer – East Point is a destination for people of all ages to come celebrate, connect and enjoy the game of soccer in our City."
“Thousands of kids throughout Atlanta miss out on being able to participate in grassroots soccer because they can’t get there to play,” said Phil Hill, Executive Director of Soccer in the Streets. “As we continue to expand the StationSoccer initiative, we continue to provide under-served youth with new ways to thrive both on and off the field.”
According to officials with Soccer in the Streets, the organization started in order to provide equal access to quality soccer training and educational opportunities, as well as leveling the playing field across the board for children who may not otherwise have access to soccer.
“Atlanta United is proud to be a partner of the League of Stations and to celebrate the East Point StationSoccer opening,” said Atlanta United president Darren Eales. “StationSoccer is a wonderful example of the kinds of innovative, impactful projects we are happy to support through the Atlanta United Foundation. We’re excited to help make the sport of soccer easily accessible to the East Point community and the greater Atlanta areas alongside MARTA, the City of East Point and Soccer in the Streets.”
Other partners include MARTA, the city of Atlanta, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Musco Lighting, FieldTurf, CEMEX and Deluxe Athletics.
StationSoccer locations host pick-up games, adult league play and private events with all fees and funds going back to helping kids play in an urban soccer program in Atlanta. Youth programs through Soccer in the Streets are free for participants.
“StationSoccer – East Point is an indication of the program’s growth, and we’re pleased about it. We’re looking forward to the continued expansion that will make soccer accessible to more youth across the city and, eventually, a competitive league that will expose this initiative to even more potential participants who live near rail stations throughout our system,” said Jeff Parker, MARTA’s general manager and CEO.
For more information, visit www.soccerstreets.org and www.eastpointcity.org.
