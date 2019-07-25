The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) and the cities of Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Palmetto, South Fulton, and Union City have begun updating the 2013 Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) for the southern portion of Fulton County. The SFCTP Update will serve as the roadmap for updating the individual cities’ plans and for implementing the area communities’ vision, which includes improving mobility, accessibility, and multi-modal connectivity.
Atlanta-based Modern Mobility Partners, LLC is leading the update of the CTP. The transportation planning consulting firm will work closely with ARC and partner cities to recommend goals and objectives for transportation corridors throughout Southern Fulton County. The study will also identify, evaluate, and prioritize future transportation projects and alternatives to be funded and implemented.
Hearing from the public is very important to this process. The study includes a robust public involvement component including online and face-to-face feedback opportunities. A brief survey is currently underway and can be accessed through http://tiny.cc/SouthernFultonCTP
The first round of public meetings will be scheduled in September in each city.
A project website has been established and will serve as a repository for project documents, as well as announcements of project activities. The web address is www.SouthernFultonCTP.org. A dedicated e-mail address is also available to submit comments during the study process at SouthernFultonCTP@peqatl.com. The project can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at #southernfultonctp.
Check back with www.neighbornewsonline.com for updates on the plan.
