Foodies can enjoy prix fixe menus and discounts at restaurants throughout south Fulton County during the seventh annual ATL Airport District Restaurant Week taking place from Saturday, March 21 through Sunday, March 29.
During this nine day culinary celebration, patrons are invited to dine at top restaurants throughout the cities of College Park, East Point, Hapeville and Union City.
Attendees will be able to dine at a wide selection of local favorites, ranging from classic Southern fare to contemporary restaurants with a twist, plus a few new additions. Featured restaurants throughout the district will offer $9, $19 or $29 prix fixe menus or signature dishes at a 20 percent discount. All menu prices will be valid for brunch, lunch or dinner and exclude alcohol, tax and gratuity.
This year’s participating restaurants and offers include the following:
•Beer Girl – offering 20 percent discount on Georgia beers on tap
•Butterfat Bistro – offering 20 percent discount on featured combo meal
•Buttersweet Bakery – offering 20 percent discount during lunch and dinner
•Chairs – offering 20 percent discount during lunch and dinner
•Chapman Drugs – offering 20 percent discount during lunch and dinner
•Corner Grille – offering $29 prix fixe menu during dinner
•Drip-Thru Coffee – offering $9 prix fixe menu during breakfast
•Grecian Gyro – offering $19 prix fixe menu during lunch and dinner
•Hapeville Corner Tavern – offering $19 prix fixe menu during lunch and $29 prix fixe menu during dinner
•Kafenio – offering 20 percent discount during dinner
•Kupcakerie – offering 20 percent discount during lunch
• Nouveau Bar & Grill – offering $19 prix fixe menu during lunch and 20 percent off menu during dinner
•Pit Boss BBQ – offering $9 prix fixe menu during lunch and $19 prix fixe menu during dinner
•Plated Pleasures – offering 20 percent discount during lunch and $29 prix fixe menu during dinner
•Restaurant 356 – offering 20 percent discount on lunch and dinner menus
•Silver’s Delight – offering 20 percent discount during lunch and dinner on jerk and curry chicken
•Sombrero’s Mexican Cantina – offering 20 percent discount during dinner
•The Tavern @ Camp Creek – offering $9 prix fixe menu during lunch and $29 prix fixe menu during dinner
•Tom, Dick and Hank – offering $9 prix fixe menu during lunch and $19 prix fixe menu during dinner
For more information and updates, visit www.atldistrict.com/events/atl-airport-district-restaurant-week/.
