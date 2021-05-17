The Georgia Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 36th Anniversary Season this year at the Village of Newcastle until June 13.
Founded in 1986, the Georgia Renaissance Festival began on 65 acres just to the east of I-85 in Fairburn, drawing a crowd of about 32,000. Fast forward to 2021, and the Festival now lives on 120 acres one mile to the west of its original location and attracts over 120,000 visitors over eight weekends every spring.
It is part circus, craft show, music festival, theme park, and the best selection of unique food you’ll ever find in one place — all wrapped in a 32-acre recreation of a 16th-century English village!
Comedians, jugglers, circus-style acts and musicians perform non-stop all day on 10 stages and in the lanes. Don’t miss the Royal Joust, held three times daily in the arena where brave knights challenge one another atop mighty steeds in a series of challenges that will determine who is the “King’s Champion!”
The Georgia RenFest has a wide variety of gourmet delights greet you as you travel from one food vendor to the next, such as a steak on a stake, a succulent meat pie, Greek gyro, Scotch egg or giant roast turkey 'legge.' The festival also has a wide array of rides for children and adults alike.
The Georgia RenFest features a 32-acre Artisan’s Marketplace where you can find leather workers, glassblowers, potters, swordsmiths, and many other skilled artists demonstrating their crafts. Festival goers will find extraordinary hand-made items including jewelry, housewares, sculpture, and artwork as well as period clothing and garb, perfect for the re-enactor or cosplayer. Boots, hats, swords, corsets, skirts, leather accessories, a wooden mug or drinking horn and hundreds of unique and one-of-a-kind clothing designs can readily be found in the Village of Newcastle.
For those looking for a more “adult” experience, the Pirate Pub Crawl is a ramble to all three of the Festival pubs, hosted by a rollicking band of pirates. Games, jokes, music and a different beer at each pub are provided, along with a souvenir mug. The Pub Crawl happens twice each Festival day.
Guests are required to wear masks to enter the Festival, but are not required when are eating or drinking. The festival asks guests be considerate of those around them and wear masks when in lines, indoor spaces or when social distancing is not practical.
Social distancing measures will be in effect at all stages, artisan booths, food venues and other public gathering spots. Guests are asked to maintain a 6 foot space between others. Seating may be blocked off at performance venues and tables will be spaced. Please do not remove signs or move tables to be closer together.
The Georgia Renaissance Festival brings whimsy and magic to life every weekend until June 13 — Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival is open rain or shine, and parking is always free.
