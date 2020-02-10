A nonprofit has helped a member of the South Fulton Police Department to safely suit up for the job.
The Georgia Police K9 Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to assist active and retired law enforcement K9s throughout the state, has provided K9 Franky of the South Fulton Police Department with a LOF Streetfighter Vest. The $550 vest is bullet proof, light weight and designed to regulate a K9’s body temperature to keep them comfortable and cool.
“The fabric in the vest helps regulate the K9's body temperature keeping them comfortable and cool and they are meant to be worn for entire shifts so that our four legged officers are protected at all times. K9 officers unconditionally run into dangerous situations, regardless of whether or not a suspect could be armed with a lethal weapon. These vests are bullet resistant and shield the K9’s vital organs during any apprehension that may involve tracking and even, detaining a fleeing suspect before an officer can take full control. The Georgia Police K9 Foundation could not be more excited knowing we have assisted in the protection of our K9 officers against work related injuries or worse yet, death,” stated officials with the nonprofit.
South Fulton Police Department’s K9 Franky is a two year-old-Belgium Malinois/German Shepherd mix who works alongside his handler, Cpl. G. Fraker. “K9 Franky absolutely loves family time and meeting the wonderful people in the South Fulton area; however, this incredible Law Enforcement K9’s all-time favorite activity working as a Narcotics and Patrol K9. Whether it is sniffing out illegal drugs or tracking down bad guys, our four legged officer loves doing his job,” stated officials with the police department.
Releash Atlanta, a nonprofit that works to save dogs from high kill shelters throughout Georgia, and Fayetteville Animal Hospital helped vest K9 Franky with donations.
To date, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation has provided 66 K9 Protection Vests, 20 Heat Alarms, 30 Narcan Kits, 15 First Aid Kits, and 10 Retirement Plaques. More than 20 retired K9s have been assisted and the nonprofit has donated equipment, and held seminars and trainings to numerous K9 teams across the state of Georgia.
For more information, visit www.gapolicek9foundation.org.
