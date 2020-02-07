Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr., announced the murder and armed robbery conviction, by a non-negotiated guilty plea, of 23-year-old Shakur Wright.
On April 16, 2016, 23-year-old Brentton Parks was walking to a food mart along Donnelly Avenue SW when he was confronted by two individuals he attended high school with, including Shakur Wright. Wright and 23-year-old Derek Boston struck the victim in the face until he fell to the ground, and then they removed his cell phone from his pants pocket.
Wright proceeded to brandish a handgun and fired several shots at Parks. A bullet grazed Parks’ head, but he survived the shooting. Wright and Boston fled the scene. Boston’s case is still pending disposition.
On October 17, 2016, Wright was also involved in what Fulton County prosecutors are calling "one of the most horrific murders in recent Fulton County history." Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Dean was brutally sodomized and tortured by multiple gang members, including Wright, when they discovered that he was once a police witness in California.
Dean died from a gunshot wound to the head, and then his body was stuffed in the trunk of a vehicle and dumped at the H.E. Holmes MARTA Station in Atlanta. Wright was responsible for the physical torture of Dean. Five of Wright’s co-defendant’s, in this case, were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.
“My greatest fear is rather than our community focusing like a laser on the problem that is clearly at hand that we would make excuses, blame others and search blindly through the weeds for anecdotal, De Minimis, less compelling reasons for this violence, when the killers are obviously standing before us in ritualistic coordinated colors, unmasked, unrepentant and looking to increase their territories and bounty through thefts and murderous violence," Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. said. "My greatest fear is that we would choose to do nothing and the violence would happen again and again.”
On Oct. 28, 2016, 28-year-old Benjamin Thompson and his friend visited a home along Markone Street in Atlanta. During the visit, Thompson’s friend engaged in a fight with an associate of Shakur Wright. During the altercation, Wright brandished a handgun and shot Thompson in the chest. Thompson died at the scene. Wright was arrested that same evening in possession of a .40 caliber and .45 caliber handgun.
On Feb. 6, Wright was sentenced to two life sentences plus 40 years, amounting to 100 years to serve in prison.
Police say Wright entered a non-negotiated guilty plea and was convicted of murder, felony murder, participation in illegal criminal street gang activity, armed robbery, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, and criminal attempt to purchase marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.