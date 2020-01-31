Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division are searching for information regarding the whereabouts of Delise Patterson, 36, of Atlanta.
Patterson is wanted for one count of Insurance Fraud. On June 22, 2019, Patterson allegedly coordinated a staged accident involving a U-Haul and another car. She is then accused of filing a false insurance claim with RepWest for damages, resulting in warrants being taken out on her in Henry County.
“This practice involving staged U-Haul accidents is becoming increasingly popular,” Insurance Commissioner John F. King said. “My Criminal Investigations Division remains committed to investigating, arresting, and prosecuting the individuals orchestrating these elaborate, and in some cases – dangerous, schemes."
Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to ten years, or by a fine of up to $10,000.00, or both. To report suspected insurance fraud, contact the Georgia Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 800-656-2298. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patterson is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 404-463-6363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.