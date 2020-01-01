The city of South Fulton will have two arts centers in its possession later this month.
A Fulton County news release stated the county is transferring ownership of its two arts centers to the city Jan. 8 as part of the new city’s incorporation and transfer of county assets. The move comes 2½ years after the city incorporated.
The Southwest Arts Center and South Fulton Arts Center will officially be transitioned to the city of South Fulton. Both facilities operated under the Fulton Department of Arts & Culture.
The Southwest Arts Center, which opened in 2001, has classroom space, visual art exhibition space and a black box theater, plus a gallery and a 375-seat auditorium that opened in 2008. The South Fulton Arts Center, located inside the Cliftondale Multipurpose Facility, features classroom spaces, a pottery studio and a 200-seat theater.
“Fulton County is pleased to have strong partnerships with our 15 cities, and we look forward to a smooth and successful transition of these facilities to the city of South Fulton,” said Fulton Commission Chair Robb Pitts, one of four officials who spoke on the ownership transfer in the release.
According to city of South Fulton Mayor William "Bill" Edwards, the city's art program "will celebrate the many talents of the residents of South Fulton."
"These art centers will be the stages where those talents can flourish and be shared,” he said. "At the same time, they will allow us to host some of the world’s best performers and artists, including some who call our city and region home.”
Lionell Thomas, director of Fulton Arts and Culture, said the county was thrilled to work with the city of South Fulton to ensure a smooth transition of the two centers.
“We are pleased to provide quality cultural services to our residents in partnership with the city of South Fulton's Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs," he said.
Tony Phillips, that department’s director, said the city "has placed an emphasis and focus on continuity throughout this transition."
"We want to ensure our citizens continue to receive positive services and programming as we plan the future of the Southwest and South Fulton Arts Centers,” he said.
Although the facilities are being officially transitioned to the city, the county continued to operate facilities through Dec. 31, the release stated.
This means Fulton’s classes would continue from Jan. 4 through Feb.3 in partnership with the city’s Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs to ensure both the continuity of operations and in response to overwhelming public support for the two facilities, the release stated.
Residents can learn more about future programming by visiting www.fultonarts.org.
